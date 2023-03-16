Adam Samuel Gusky Purchases 2,114 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $28,940.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,472.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

RAND opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rand Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp is a traded business development company invests in lower middle market companies located in the United States with EBITDA of up to USD 5 million and minimum revenues of USD 2 million. It provides subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity financing for early stage, later stage and growth stage capital requirements with an investment size of USD 0.75 – 5 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.