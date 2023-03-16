accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $716.13

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 716.13 ($8.73) and traded as low as GBX 712 ($8.68). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 722 ($8.80), with a volume of 89,788 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £287.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,491.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 806.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 715.92.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Stories

