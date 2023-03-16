Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.68 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.70-7.75 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 8.4 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,795. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.57.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

