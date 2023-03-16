Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes $210,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CLX opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.40.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

