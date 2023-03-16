Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $401,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
