Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 48,350 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after buying an additional 1,782,697 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 5.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

