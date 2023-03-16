AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Sells $8,089,875.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,297,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $272.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.