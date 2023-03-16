AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 16,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPDV. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period.

