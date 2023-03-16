898 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $298.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

