58,339 Shares in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Bought by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,000. National Western Life Group makes up approximately 15.7% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in National Western Life Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $238.02 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $309.25. The company has a market capitalization of $866.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.83.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

