51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

