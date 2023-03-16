4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,300 at Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.59) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4imprint Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LON:FOUR traded up GBX 245 ($2.99) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,785 ($58.32). The stock had a trading volume of 100,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,981. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,175 ($26.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,955 ($60.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,533.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,078.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,935.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,435.58%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

