3,988 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $68,951,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

