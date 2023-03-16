254 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 850,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

