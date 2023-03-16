2,155 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

AMD stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.82. 44,146,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,526,727. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

