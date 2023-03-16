1,570 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.