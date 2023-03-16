1,284 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $394.11. 1,594,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,976. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.12. The company has a market cap of $294.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

