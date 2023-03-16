1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.02 million, a P/E ratio of 189.64 and a beta of 1.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
