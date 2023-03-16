1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.02 million, a P/E ratio of 189.64 and a beta of 1.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 916.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

