0x (ZRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.40 Million

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. 0x has a market cap of $185.67 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

