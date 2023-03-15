Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $161.89. 805,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,044. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

