ZEON Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $48.15 million and approximately $50,448.35 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

