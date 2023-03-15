Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as low as C$2.01. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 38,840 shares.

Zentek Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$199.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.18.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.