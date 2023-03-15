Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $54,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,490. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

