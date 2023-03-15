Zacks Research Weighs in on Catalent, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Catalent in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.
Catalent Stock Up 7.1 %
CTLT stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
