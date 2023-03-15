XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002996 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $57.43 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00407377 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,835.95 or 0.27536005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,691,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token."

