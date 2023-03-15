XLMedia (LON:XLM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 212.46% from the company’s previous close.
XLMedia Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of XLM stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16 ($0.20). 151,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,383. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.10 and a beta of 1.96. XLMedia has a one year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.23.
XLMedia Company Profile
