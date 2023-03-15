XLMedia (LON:XLM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 212.46% from the company’s previous close.

XLMedia Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XLM stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16 ($0.20). 151,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,383. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.10 and a beta of 1.96. XLMedia has a one year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.23.

Get XLMedia alerts:

XLMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.