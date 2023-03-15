Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.