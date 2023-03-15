Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Allen Yang Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 6th, Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $127,847.98.

On Monday, December 19th, Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Xencor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xencor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

