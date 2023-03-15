W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W&T Offshore worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 49.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $4,230,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 217,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $724.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.