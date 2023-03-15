WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.77

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.77 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

