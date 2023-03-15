WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.93

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. WOW-token has a market cap of $294.48 million and $2.93 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.01276839 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00011526 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.01621690 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00023999 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02967453 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $30.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

