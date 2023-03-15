Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 3.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.52. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.37, a P/E/G ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

