WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading 1.1% Higher

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.83. 6,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

