WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 5,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTSI. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,514,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,772,000 after purchasing an additional 968,689 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $56,440,000. WJ Interests LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 567,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 389,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 302,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $8,149,000.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.