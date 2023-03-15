WhiteCoin Price Down 26.4% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.85 million and $701,912.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00329348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00024818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003964 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

