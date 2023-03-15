Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.24 and traded as high as C$10.36. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 2,627,914 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCP. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.92.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,188. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.