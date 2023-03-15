Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.43. 266,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,842. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.70.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

