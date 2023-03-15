Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Wharf Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Wharf has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.45.
Wharf Company Profile
