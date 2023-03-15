Weyco Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Weyco Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Weyco Group stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

