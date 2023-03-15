Weyco Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Weyco Group Trading Down 3.3 %
Weyco Group stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
