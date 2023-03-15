Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 172,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$190.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Westport Fuel Systems

In related news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 618,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$655,887.34. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $105,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.