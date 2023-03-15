Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,579,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 3,716,591 shares.The stock last traded at $29.02 and had previously closed at $29.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 1,052,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.