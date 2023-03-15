Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

