Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Marianne Boyd Johnson Purchases 2,475 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of WAL traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,351,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,354. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

