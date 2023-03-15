Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 2.29% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVFB remained flat at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

