Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 384,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.00% of Grindrod Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 3.3 %
Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.
Grindrod Shipping Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
