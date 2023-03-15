Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 500,000 Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,303,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. CVI Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 21.8% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 169,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 55.0% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KCGI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 314,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

