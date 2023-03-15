Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 100,100 Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 18.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,198,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 342,913 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCB remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,405. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.