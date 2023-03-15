Weiss Asset Management LP Has $6.15 Million Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,123 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,418,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 1,299,408 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,392 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 326,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 226,584 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of DNAB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 174,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.02.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

