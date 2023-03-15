Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,501 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 6.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 189,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,722,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.38 on Wednesday. 110,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,747. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Company Profile

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business engaged in the agriculture, plant-based proteins, and related technology industry in Eastern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.