Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 76,375 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.81. 536,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

